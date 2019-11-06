Two Del Rioans were arrested on Oct. 19 by Del Rio Police Department officers and charged with possession of a controlled substance, after a traffic stop at the 900 block of East Ogden Street, police records show.
Christopher Acosta, 29, a resident of the 400 block of Memorial Drive, was charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, police records show.
Jerry Joseph Marrufo, 38, a resident of the 700 block of Spring Street, was charged with the possession of a dangerous drug, a Class A misdemeanor.
The men were arrested after police officers initiated a traffic stop at the 900 block of East Ogden Street, at 12:37 a.m., and were given consent to search the vehicle, police records show.
The officers located prescription pills from Marrufo, who stated he did not have an active prescription for the substance, according to the incident report.
While conducting a search on Acosta, he removed his sock and a white baggie containing a white powdery substance dropped from the sock, Acosta advised the substance was cocaine, according to the report.
