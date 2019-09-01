A three-vehicle accident occurring Tuesday in Terrell County left two dead and two injured, police say.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report released Friday afternoon, a 47-year-old man identified as Gi S. Lee, and a 49-year-old man identified as Seong Y. Lee, both of Surrey, British Columbia, were pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Corina Arredondo.
The accident occurred at 5:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90, 30 miles east of Sanderson, Texas, police say.
The preliminary investigation shows a 2020 International truck-tractor was towing a semi-trailer traveling west on U.S. Hwy 90, while a 2016 Freightliner truck-tractor was towing a semi-trailer traveling east on the same highway.
A 2008 GMC Denali was also traveling west on U.S. Hwy 90 at a distance behind the International truck.
Yovani Galvez-Valenzuela, 37, of Missouri City, Texas was driving the International truck while Martin I. Perez, 44, of Laredo, was a passenger in the truck. Galvez-Valenzuela failed to maintain a single lane, crossed the center line and side swiped the Freightliner truck, the report states.
Gi S. Lee was driving the Freightliner truck while Seong Y. Lee was a passenger. Their truck lost control, separated from its trailer and entered into the westbound lane striking the Denali, the report states.
Daniel Zamarripa, 49, and Dyrwyn Zamarripa, 18, both of Del Rio, were in the GMC Denali. Daniel was driving the vehicle and sustained incapacitating injuries. He was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center, in San Antonio. Dyrwyn was transported to Del Rio by private vehicle, the report states.
All those involved in the collision were wearing a seatbelt except for Seong Y. Lee, the report states.
The weather was clear and the road was dry, according to the report. The collision was investigated by Trooper William Graham, assisted by Sgt. Michael Jones, both with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Fort Stockton.
