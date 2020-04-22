Val Verde County officials are still assessing the total damages to county buildings and vehicles from a fierce hailstorm that battered the area on April 11.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said county property is covered for damage through the Texas Association of Counties.
“Right after the hailstorm, the next day, I visited with our purchasing agent, Guillermo Sanchez, to start going out and looking at what our damages were,” Owens said in a telephone interview Tuesday.
The county judge said his immediate concern was the damage caused to county vehicles, some of them only a few weeks or months old.
“We had a total of 46 vehicles that were damaged. A lot of it was windshield damage and dings and dents on the bodies. On the windshields, they started working the day after the storm, getting together a list of the vehicles that were damaged,” Owens said.
He said many of the windshields have already been repaired.
“Some of them were beat up pretty good,” Owens said ruefully. “Even the new van we just purchased for the Veterans Service Office; its windshield was broken. We had four vehicles parked out in the parking lot near the county courthouse, and they were all damaged.”
Several county buildings sustained damage as well, including the historic Val Verde County Courthouse.
“On the night of the hailstorm, Edgar Perez, our building maintenance supervisor, the first building he went to go look at was the county judicial center, the district court building, on Broadway Street, and there was some damage there,” Owens said.
The judge said he was driving around to county buildings after the storm had passed when Perez informed him that a number of windows on the west side of the county courthouse had been shattered by hail.
“I went over there and helped them put boards over the windows. The storm broke just about every piece of glass on the west side of the courthouse,” the judge said.
A total of 24 panes of glass were broken at the county courthouse, Owens said.
He said the panes were measured and Del Rio’s Central Glass and Mirror will be replacing the broken panes.
Extensive damage was also done to the county library.
Owens said a total of 22 skylights were broken at the library.
“I think there were two that survived. The lights are actually layered, you have a layer of clear glass and then a frosted layer on top, and some of them, just the top layer was broken, but some of them, it went all the way through,” Owens said.
“I will tell you that on Sunday, Mr. (David) Bond, our librarian, and his crew went in there and again on Monday and cleaned everything up inside. As far as I know, none of the books were damaged,” he added.
He said he asked the county’s building maintenance crew to build protective wooden boxes to cover the damaged skylights until they can be replaced.
Owens said Texas Association of Counties appraisers arrived in Del Rio Monday, April 13, to begin looking at the damaged county property.
“They have a group that comes in and evaluates. Then they have a structural engineering firm that does core samples of the roofs to see how thick they are and if it’s going to be just an overlay or if everything’s going to have to be taken out and replaced,” Owens said.
He said the red tile roof on the county judicial center was damaged and will have to be replaced.
“The roof of the county courthouse will probably be totaled, and we have four buildings there on the courthouse square, and every one of them sustained some type of damage,” he said.
The judge said the roof of the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office off Hamilton Lane likely will have to be replaced, as it also sustained extensive damage. He noted the roof of the sheriff’s office was replaced after the area’s last major hailstorm in 2016.
He said the roof of the fire station near the sheriff’s office also will have to be replaced.
Owens said the total monetary amount of the damage to county property is still being calculated.
