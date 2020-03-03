The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District’s special education diagnosticians, were honored with a proclamation from City of Del Rio presented by Councilman Alfredo Carranza on Friday.
As part of the ongoing effort to recognize the contributions from San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District’s Special Education Department, Carranza declared the week of Mar. 2-6 as “Educational Diagnostician’s Week.”
“For some children learning new things and succeeding in their classes is a smooth process, for others additional or specialized instruction is necessary for their success. When young Texans need a helping hand, educational diagnosticians play a vital role,” Carranza said.
Educational diagnosticians work with special education children, with a variety of needs, while assessing and diagnosing learning problems. The employees work with the district’s children at each campus, and no two students share the same educational plans.
Dr. Diana Aguirre, director of the special education department, added it can be an overwhelming job.
“You recognize the needs that are out there for the kids you all serve; they need people with big hearts like yours. Not everybody has that in them to serve that special population, not everybody understands it, but we need to get the word out there about what you do,” Carranza said.
Carranza said the diagnosticians’ jobs help insure young Texans stay on the road to success, and make sure the students have a rigorous and well-rounded education.
“Thank you all for the work you do for the city of Del Rio … I know a little bit about what goes in your job … it’s a difficult job and I just wanted to recognize you all,” Carranza said.
