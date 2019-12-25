A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Dec. 11, at 8:28 p.m., at the Del Rio port of entry, while he was coming back from Mexico. In addition to the drunk driving he had an active warrant for his arrest, police say.
Bernardo Esquivel, 39, whose place of residence is listed at the 300 block of Mesa Drive, was arrested at the Del Rio port of entry, 3140 Spur 239, and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more, a third degree felony, police records state.
Del Rio Police Department officers responded that night to the port of entry for a man with an active warrant.
After making contact with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers they found a man who had been detained for investigation, records state.
After interviewing the suspect, they found the man was intoxicated and was driving a vehicle from Mexico to the United States.
Esquivel was arrested and taken to the police station for booking and processing, records state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.