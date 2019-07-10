U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brackettville and Eagle Pass stations arrested two convicted sex offenders on Saturday.
“As law enforcement professionals, our agents regularly arrest dangerous criminals,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “The arrests of these convicted sex offenders illustrate the importance of our agency’s ongoing mission to protect the people of the United States and our communities.”
On July 6, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brackettville Station apprehended a Honduran national shortly after he made illegal entry into the United States. Records checks revealed that in 1998 he was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor in Los Angeles County, California, and sentenced to three years in prison. He was deported to Honduras in 2001.
Later the same day, Border Patrol agents from Eagle Pass Station arrested a Mexican national after he made an illegal entry. Records checks indicated that in 2009 he was convicted of sexual battery in Marion County, Indiana. He was deported to Mexico in 2010.
As convicted felons, both men face a charge of Unite States Title 8, Section 1326 – re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
All individuals apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks utilizing multiple databases including the use of biometrics to ensure those with criminal history are positively identified regardless of their immigration status.
