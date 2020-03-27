The third coronavirus case confirmed in Del Rio and Val Verde County, unlike the previous two, is not travel-related, and the patient has been identified by county officials as an employee of a local credit union.
“There was a third case confirmed Friday at 7:30 a.m. It is not travel-related. I’m real impressed because the patient’s family had already begun to notify individuals the patient was in contact with, including the patient’s place of business and places locally where the patient has been,” Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens said.
Owens said Border Federal Credit Union President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Martinez told him Friday the individual in the third case works for BFCU.
We are still gathering more information, for the full story see Sunday's edition of the News-Herald.
