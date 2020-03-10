Trump, the alleged man from God, according to the lady Bible thumper in the devotional page who practically alludes to Trump as a God-sent who is going to put Hispanics where they belong – in Mexico!
This Bible-thumping lady ignores the fact that Spanish and Mexican people settled the Southwest long before the Trump types showed up to a world of roads, streets, buildings, and well-constructed houses.
The lady Bible thumper should just sum it up that all corners of society have always produced greedy men like Trump to plague this world.
Ulysses S. Grant said of the Mexican War: “It was the mostly senseless and unjust war; a powerful nation against a weaker one.” Very few Mexican soldiers had rifles, shoes, and training, their leaders were a scandal.
A Norwegian man whose name I cannot recall right now, invented in the 1950s the formula for how the workers/employees should be paid. And of course, American business took to it like bees to honey, and workers everywhere got the dirty end of the stick. But labor unions in America helped many Americans stay out of poverty. Labor unions since Ronald Reagan have lost a lot of ground, and American manufacturing has left abandoned empty factories chasing the cheap labor overseas, and Mexico.
Ronald Reagan forgot that he once favored unions in his home state of Illinois and as a struggling young actor served as a leader of the Screen Actors Guild.
And Trump the God-sent, in two years of multi-front trade wars that have damaged our alliances, has created tens of billions of dollars in new taxes on Americans, two expensive agricultural bailouts, and added to farmer bankruptcies and the manufacturing sector in a recession.
Trump’s U.S./Mexico/Canada trade agreement is almost a copy of the North American Free Trade Agreement that he replaced calling it “a disaster, and the rape of our country.” Trump knows about raping countries: He wants to rape Venezuela like Reagan raping little Granada because Castro was building an airfield there. So what? During the Cuban Missile Crisis, it was proven that Cuban jet fighters didn’t know which way was up.
Trump would have been great as a Cuban jet fighter. And the local Republican columnist wrote recently that Trump is making Russians look at America’s way of doing things and are converting. Vladimir Putin and his gang of die-hard communists on a conversion kick? Right, and Joseph Stalin will come to life to lead them into democracy.
There are Russian millionaires who pretend to be friends of America, but working for Putin to undermine democracy in America, and make us all communists.
Trump already is. And he has made Vice President Pence, the czar of coronavirus. Wow, the czar. That sounds Russian alright, and Pence has experience in dealing with horrible diseases. His experience? Well, as governor of Indiana during the state’s HIV crisis, he did very little or nothing. But Pence fits right in with Trump’s idea of coronavirus: “it’s a hoax,” Trump says. Trump doesn’t know a hoax from Russian roulette.
The Russians are interfering in our elections this year, but Trump is playing patty-cake with them, why? Because they are going to patty-cake him into the White House again.
The Russian gulags are filled with political prisoners who have aspired for change in a Russia governed by dictators like Putin, Trump’s pal.
That’s what Trump wants for America: a one-man rule with his supporters to rule with an iron fist like his pal Putin, who is surrounded by liars and frauds like Trump’s crony, Roger Stone.
This just in: Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have dropped their campaign for the nomination to be the Democratic candidate for president, and both have endorsed Joe Biden. But that didn’t change voters’ minds against Sanders. He remained strong on Super Tuesday. (Biden won 10 states, Sanders won three and Bloomberg won one.) But Biden could still win the nomination. Both should find a rocking chair and a fly swatter.
There are three more candidates left vying for the nomination for a total of five. None inspire me. Nobody is asking me, but if Elizabeth Warren would drop her Medicare for All issue, I’d vote for her.
She has the big boys on Wall Street running scared and that is not a bad thing. (Warren also dropped out of the race.)
And locally, the big boys on the Buzzard city council voted 4-3 to stay with the old system Economic Development Corporation called Type A against a Type B proposed by three of the members.
Dear Type A types, afraid of trying something new? You can always go back to Type A if Type B doesn’t work out.
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Tuesday.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
