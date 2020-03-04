Two local teens were recently arrested in the city’s north side after they were spotted by police officers racing on Veterans Boulevard, a police report states.
Thomas Kevin Kline, 18, a resident of the 100 block of Fox Drive, and Francisco Coronado, 19, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Greenwillow Street, were arrested on Feb. 22, at 10:45 p.m. and 11:37 p.m. respectively, according to the arrest reports.
Coroando was arrested at the 300 block of Margaret Lane, while Kline was arrested at 2400 Veterans Blvd., the report states.
The report states a Del Rio Police Department officer was driving at 10:40 p.m. southbound on the 2100 block of Veterans Boulevard, when he observed a red Ford Mustang and a Mitsubishi Eclipse driving at a high rate of speed northbound on the 2000 block of Veterans Boulevard.
Both Coronado and Villarreal were charged with racing on highway, a Class B misdemeanor, They were taken to the police station for booking and processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.