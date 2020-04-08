A Del Rioan shop owner created and is selling his own hand sanitizer and other supplies, as local stores quickly sell out of stock amidst the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
As early as December, Rick Martinez began looking into creating his own hand sanitizer and selling it to the public. In early March, Martinez announced via his online outlets the upcoming arrival of his hand sanitizer, while first taking pre-orders from his followers.
It was a quick seller and his stores sold approximately 1,000 bottles combined during the first run, Martinez said.
Martinez’s online followers have asked if he will restock the hand sanitizer, he said he’ll be announcing a re-stock via his stores’ media outlets.
The hand sanitizer is created by one of Martinez’s distributors in South Carolina, Martinez said.
Martinez added because of the high demand for hand sanitizer, it will be a first come first serve type of situation. His stores have received calls from Eagle Pass, Brackettville and other cities asking if he had hand sanitizer available, Martinez said.
His stores are also now carrying personal protective equipment such as masks and scarves, Martinez said.
Martinez is limiting the amount of masks as two per adult, and is waiting for the arrival of children masks.
Martinez’s stores are accepting electronic forms of payment as well as cash, currently he is waiting for Apple Pay to be installed.
Customers are asked to be patient, as there are only two employees available to provide service to everybody while abiding by social distance and other regulations, Martinez said.
Martinez added the personal protective supplies are shipped into the United States into either California or New York, and he already had two shipments ceased upon arrival at the state of New York.
According to Martinez, he was told he would be reimbursed by the federal government for the ceased product.
Martinez said the situation is scary because he doesn’t know who he is bidding against for the supplies.
According to Martinez, he already contacted the hospital and notified them of his supplies, while adding an emergency will take priority, if it happens.
Del Rioans can find the shops, Del Rio Vapor and Del Rio Holistic Pain Management Center, at the five point intersection between Margaret Lane and Mary Lou Drive or contact (830) 313 4452 and (830) 309 4770 for more information.
