The Upstagers, a local community theater group, announced the cancellation of this year’s performances, while looking forward to its lineup in 2021.
The Upstagers announced Monday, via social media, the 2020 season of theatrical performances is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 or novel coronavirus crisis.
“After much deliberation, and with input from you, our directors, actors, and volunteers, the Board of Directors is extremely disappointed to announce that we must cancel our current 2020 season. This decision was not easy; however, we think this is to be the best thing to do during these difficult times,” the group said.
The Upstagers plan on “coming back bigger and stronger” for its new season and will start in early 2021 instead of August 2020 as previously planned, adding the group will honor any purchased 2020 season tickets for 2021.
“Thank you to our loyal patrons, volunteers, sponsors, advertisers, and donors. This is a tough time for our country, the performing arts community, and especially those who have already been touched by this illness personally. Please stay safe and healthy,” the organization said.
The community theater group performs a variety of shows throughout a season, consisting of local citizens to put the performance together. The 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin in March, but due to the ongoing novel coronavirus the group postponed performances for the safety of everybody.
