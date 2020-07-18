ACUÑA, México - Una aeronave de la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA) arribó el martes al aeropuerto Internacional de Piedras Negras con insumos y equipo médico enviado por el Instituto de Salud Para el Bienestar (INSABI), destinados para el hospital móvil, mismo que ya se instaló en Ciudad de Acuña.
El cargamento transportado por SEDENA consiste en 12 ventiladores respiratorios con sus accesorios, 30 monitores, 27 camas, dos plantas de luz, tres carpas simples, dos carpas inflables, dos modulares y dos aires acondicionados.
Personal de la Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil, de la Secretaría de Salud Federal y del Estado de Coahuila, recibieron este cargamento a la llegada al aeropuerto de Piedras Negras.
Camiones del Ejército Mexicano trasladaron este equipo a Ciudad Acuña, donde se realizó ya el trabajo de instalación del hospital móvil, el segundo que tiene Acuña, y que fue instalado ya en el estacionamiento del Hospital General.
El miércoles, personal de la SEDENA, el estado y municipio coordinadamente trabajaron en la instalación y equipamiento de este segundo hospital móvil que envió el gobierno federal a esta frontera.
El jueves se verificó que está totalmente armado y equipado con lo más elemental aunque falta el equipo médico que será instalado posteriormente por personal de salud.
En caso de ser necesario, este hospital móvil brindará atención a enfermos graves de COVID- 19, luego de que se ha confirmado que las camas COVID de los hospitales del IMSS y el Hospital General ya están saturadas.
Second mobile hospital installed
ACUÑA, Mexico - A National Defense Ministry aircraft (SEDENA) landed at the Piedras Negras International Airport Tuesday, loaded with supplies and medical equipment sent by the Institute of Health for Welfare (INSABI), for the mobile hospital recently installed in Acuña.
The medical equipment transported by SEDENA consists of 12 ventilators with accessories, 30 vitals monitors, 27 beds, two power plants, three tents, two inflatable tents, two modular tents and two air conditioning units.
Personnel from the National Office of Civil Protection, the Federal Health Ministry and the State of Coahuila, received this shipment upon arrival at the Piedras Negras airport.
SEDENA trucks transported the medical equipment to Ciudad Acuña, where the installation work of the mobile hospital – the second one in Acuña – was already underway at the General Hospital parking lot.
On Wednesday, SEDENA, state and municipal personnel coordinated the installation and equipment of this second mobile hospital sent to Acuña by the federal government.
On Thursday, local officials supervised the installation of the mobile hospital, although the medical equipment will be set up later by medical personnel.
If necessary, this mobile hospital will provide care for critically ill COVID-19 patients, after the COVID beds of the IMSS hospital and the General Hospital are already saturated.
