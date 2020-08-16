Silvia Esquivel receives the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year Award at Sacred Heart Catholic School. The private school and faculty congratulated Esquivel’s achievement with flowers and gifts of appreciation.
Sacred Heart Catholic School congratulated a staff member for receiving high honors for their role in providing local children an education.
Silvia Esquivel, a teacher for the private school, was awarded the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year Award. According to the private school’s online announcement, Esquivel stepped into the role of a first grade teacher while also serving as the school’s assistant principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.