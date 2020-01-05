BRACKETTVILLE – Best-selling author and Fox News contributor Nick Adams preached the gospel of “American exceptionalism” Thursday to a crowd of more than 300 in the Kinney County Civic Center.
Kelly Perry, chair of the Kinney County Republican Women, the group that invited Adams to speak, welcomed those attending the event and introducedAdams.
After taking the stage, Adams called the 2020 election year “a seminal year for the United States of America and the world.”
“This is the time we can make sure the United States of America will be the leading force in the world, and that this will be an American century,” Adams said.
Adams hailed Texas as “the greatest state of them all,” to wild clapping and cheers from the crowd.
“My message about American exceptionalism has no greater or more fitting venue. Texas is the living and breathing embodiment of American exceptionalism: free, confident, successful, patriotic, family-oriented. There is no more model society anywhere here on God’s green earth. I love the moxie, swagger and bravado of Texas and Texans,” Adams said.
“I love our merciless contempt of political correctness and our steadfast refusal to embrace the new morally debased and feminized world we find ourselves living in,” he added.
Adams, who was made an honorary Texan by former Gov. Rick Perry, spoke about his own history and journey to becoming a U.S. citizen.
In Australia, in 1985, when he was 16 months old, an American doctor correctly diagnosed Adams as having Stage IV neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer. He endured three-and-a-half years of treatments and credits his survival to the American doctor’s instincts. Adams told the audience he is alive because of American exceptionalism.
After making a full recovery, Adams said he resolved never to waste any time and reeled off a long list of his accomplishments, including becoming a four-time New York Times bestselling author and the only author with two books endorsed by a sitting U.S. president.
Adams became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2016, and said he has “dedicated his life to promoting, protecting and perpetuating what I consider the greatest idea ever – the American idea.”
“If there is one thing that I want you to recall when you go home . . . it is this: Despite the undeniable, indisputable and incontrovertible problems, challenges, threats and realities currently afflicting the United States of America, this is still easily, by far and away, hands-down, head and shoulders, the greatest country in the history of the world,” Adams said.
He called the U.S. “the best country in the world to be born in, the best country in the world to live in, the best country in the world to work in, the best country in the world to start a business in, the best country in the world to grow a business in.”
He said the U.S. is a country where “anyone can rise above any set of circumstances to achieve whatever it is they want to achieve.”
“This is the only country in the world where your first language or your last name mean absolutely nothing,” he said.
He painted a bleak picture of what the world would look like without the presence of the United States and told the audience, “What is good for America is good for the world.”
Adams warned, however, that “political correctness is killing the United States of America.”
“Political correctness is a mindset. It’s a cultural attitude. It’s a mentality that says you should strive for mediocrity and not greatness. That you shouldn’t color outside of the lines lest you be punished, that you should resent those that differentiated themselves professionally, financially or in some other fashion more so than you. Political correctness mandates that success and achievement be a measurement of how much butt you kiss opposed to how butt you kick,” Adams said.
He called it “an intellectual tyranny, a totalitarian ideology, a choking conformity that strips us of our individualism, eliminates our patriotism, removes our self-confidence.”
“American exceptionalism,” Adams said, “is individualism, not collectivism; patriotism not relativism; God not government; faith, not secularism. It’s equality, but it’s equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome.”
Adams said he is on a mission to tell Americans how lucky they are, especially children.
One of the ways he is doing that, he said, is “teaching civics and putting patriotism back into public schools.”
Adams has founded an organization, the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG), which works to reach public students in the classrooms to disseminate the message of American exceptionalism. The organization has created a series of “kid-friendly” versions of the country’s founding documents: the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Federalist Papers.
Adams warned America’s enemies are no longer only foreign, but said the left is “rooting for America’s failure or decline.”
“They want to turn America into something it has never been, something that it isn’t and quite frankly, something it should never be,” he said.
“For the last 60 years, the left in this country have wanted to destroy America more than we want to protect it, and . . . until we can match them in intensity, passion and strategy, we are going to continue to lose all the things that are so dear to us . . . Freedom will live or freedom will perish on this soil,” he said.
“But as a lifelong student of American history, I remain unswervingly convinced that our best days still lie ahead,” he said at the end of his talk.
Adams said every time America and freedom have come under attack, America has emerged “bigger and stronger and better than ever before.”
