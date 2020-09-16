Sunflowers scorched by the intense heat shown here in a stock photo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Val Verde and other area counties eligible for emergency loans due to the recent drought.
Val Verde, among 14 Texas counties, was designated primary natural disaster area eligible for emergency loans due to the recent drought, the United States Department of Agriculture announced.
Producers in Andrews, Brewster, Collingsworth, Culberson, Hall, Hemphill, Hockley, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Loving, Presidio, Reeves, Sutton and Ward counties who suffered losses due to recent drought, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
