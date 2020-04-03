An Eagle Pass doctor and former practicing pediatrician at Val Verde Regional Medical Center recently testing positive for COVID-19, said he became suspicious of having contracted the respiratory disease after being in contact with a patient in North Central Texas, but the patient ended up testing negative.
Dr. Jorge Olaya, who announced Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, clarified Wednesday the chain of events leading to his testing, and said in mid March he was exposed to a patient who was highly suspicious of having COVID-19.
The lab tests were not immediately available and he followed all guidelines and procedures recommended by the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention, he said.
“I have recently found a need to further clarify the events that led to my positive COVID-19 test in order to appease some detractors and answer questions the public might have regarding my actions,” he said.
Since early February, Elite Pediatrics, 137 Zamora Medical Circle, Eagle Pass, Texas, has been closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 around the globe and specially within the U.S., he said.
In February, he presented influenza-like symptoms despite receiving the annual influenza vaccine “like all healthcare providers and general public should,” he said.
“On Feb. 18 after feeling initial symptoms I canceled the rest of my clinic in order to avoid exposure to my patients. I stayed away from work and returned as per guidelines after feeling well and remaining afebrile for at least 24 hours,” he said.
Olaya tested positive for Influenza B and his family was given a preventative antiviral treatment.
“I had a speedy recovery and a positive influenza test explained all of my symptoms. At this time, I did not have COVID-19 nor did I or anybody else suspect a coronavirus infection. Community transmission of COVID-19 in south Texas was not an important factor at that point in time,” he said.
Olaya said he has been helping out to cover call in the newborn nursery of another facility in North Central Texas during the month of March.
“On March 15, at 3 a.m. approximately I was exposed to a patient in that facility which was highly suspicious of a COVID-19 infection. This patient was tested and results would not be available immediately with a prolonged turnaround time.
“At that time, and even to this date, to my knowledge there are no recommendations for an asymptomatic health care professional to stop working and self-isolate after a potential low risk unconfirmed COVID-19 exposure,” he said.
Olaya said he contacted the Infection Control Department of that institution with a promise that they would relay test results on this patient as soon as available. No healthcare workers that came into contact with the patient at this facility were isolated or tested, he said.
Olaya returned to Eagle Pass to continue working in his clinic normally.
On March 18, and after becoming anxious about this exposure as his elderly mother was visiting from Colombia and having his immunosuppressed wife at high risk for infections, he decided to test himself in the clinic.
“I had been told that I did not meet current PUI (patient under investigation) criteria and would not be tested by TDSHS (Texas Department of State Health Services) or any other clinic or hospital.
“Knowing that asymptomatic infection is possible and is likely one of the main drivers of community spread and transmission I took it upon myself as a personal responsibility to my family, my community and my patients to know if any of my recent exposures had resulted in an infection,” he said.
Olaya said after having his own test done he received a call from the North Central Texas facility, informing him the suspicious patient had tested negative for COVID-19.
“I was no longer concerned and since I had remained asymptomatic we continued to see patients in both the clinic and the hospital as usual,” he said.
Elite Pediatrics, he said, continued to follow up the results of his test until it was finally released on March 31 with a positive result for COVID-19.
“Immediately after becoming aware of results we closed the clinic and contacted all the pertinent authorities and parties involved,” he said.
Olaya said he believes not enough testing is currently being done to mitigate this pandemic effectively and that “there are very likely hundreds or even thousands of fellow citizens of Eagle Pass and Del Rio which have already become infected with this virus and are out in the community working, shopping, and going about their business spreading the virus to someone else without knowing and to no fault of their own either because they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.”
To see the full release visit
https://www.facebook.com/elitepediatricseaglepass/posts/210688950364165?__tn__=K-R
