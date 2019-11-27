The Del Rio City Council voted to request proposals to determine the cost of a feasibility study, a first step in possible expansion of the San Felipe Springs Golf Course.
During a council meeting held on Nov. 12, Councilman Jim DeReus, who serves as chair of the San Felipe Springs Golf Course Commission, gave an update on the golf course. He started the presentation by praising Ariel Falcon, the city’s golf pro, and the work Falcon has done at the course.
DeReus told the council Falcon has been able to “drastically improve the playing conditions of the golf course, begin renovating the golf course pro shop, add new golf manufacturers and team up with surrounding courses to plan a Southwest Texas Mini-Tour.”
DeReus noted, though, the golf course still operates in a deficit.
“Last year, it was a little under $500,000, with revenue of about $315,000,” DeReus said.
He said council changed the course rates about six months ago in an effort to increase the number of golfers using the course, adding the effect of that rate change will be evaluated in January 2020.
DeReus said some ideas discussed for future improvement at the course include adding an indoor hitting facility and golf simulators, acquiring commercial netting for the golf range and converting the pool outside the multi-purpose facility into a putting green.
He said the city council needs to talk about what the city should do with the multi-purpose facility.
“Is that going to be a rental facility for the city like some of our other facilities? Or is that going to be primarily used by the golf course. That’s kind of a big thing, because that drives some of the other things,” the councilman said.
He said the council also needs to discuss the city’s intentions for the 80 acres the city purchased to the northeast of the existing nine-hole course.
DeReus said the city’s parks advisory board has discussed siting a series of walking trails and a nature center on the land, adding, “We honestly, both boards, need guidance on what are we going to do with that.”
DeReus said he spoke with the city finance director about a feasibility study for the 80 acres, adding that payment for the study will probably have to come from the city’s general fund.
He said the feasibility study also would likely have to be part of an overall master plan for the golf course.
“There’s no reason, in my mind, to go down the road of designing and doing all that if we don’t have a good feasibility study,” he said.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano noted the golf course “is at an interesting point,” adding the city must consider the endangered species in the creek as it flows through the course and an archeological site on the 80 acres purchased by the city.
“Those would all be factors in the overall golf course master plan/feasibility study,” DeReus said.
“So when it comes to those specific items, and I think the councilman would appreciate where I’m going with this, is money, because that can be expensive,” Lozano said.
“I want to support the golf course to its full potential, I really do; however, to expand it, I think we really need to sit down and have an open conversation with the users, because to expand into that (80-acre) property ... we’re here to have that discussion,” the mayor said.
DeReus said until a feasibility study or golf master plan is done, the city won’t know how much a prospective expansion will actually cost.
Lozano said the city also needs to look at the possible effects of expanding the golf course on future creek floods.
When Lozano mentioned the parks board’s idea of trails, DeReus said the question was one of those that would have to answered: Since the city purchased the land to eventually expand the golf course, could the land be used for some other purpose?
“I don’t want to shut down the potential extra nine holes, but I’m also with you: I think it’s going to be a lot of money for not necessarily a big return for the city. Personally, if I had to make a decision right now, I’d say let’s not build the other nine holes, but I don’t have a feasibility study to support that,” DeReus said.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said it was her understanding that mitigating the archeological sites on the 80 acres along could cost in the millions of dollars and pointed out that many other cities with golf courses “are bankrupting cities.”
“They’re nice to have, but let somebody else run them,” the councilwoman said.
Lozano said he would like the golf commission to look at how other cities operate their golf courses and “how many openings and closings of golf courses are there nationwide?”
“It seems like a nature trail would be a low-impact opportunity to utilize land that’s currently we own, and it wouldn’t necessarily impede on a future nine-hole expansion, since it would mostly be on the perimeter,” Lozano said.
DeReus pointed out that for every city with a golf course that is draining city coffers, one could also find a golf course that is profitable.
Lozano asked the city manager to look into details of how the city can use the land.
DeReus then made a motion that the city put out a request for proposals for a feasibility study for expanding the golf course to 18 holes.
“Putting out an RFP and then finding out how much people think it would cost to do the study is going to be very, very minimal, a little bit of advertising cost,” DeReus said.
Lozano gave the second.
The five council members present voted unanimously to approve the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.