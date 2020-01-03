Peace, love, and joy! Isn’t it strange we can search the world over, we can have so much, and yet we can still be empty without true lasting peace, love and joy!
If you are still searching, I hope in this time of the end of the holiday season that you will find that peace, love, and joy that only God can truly fill you with through a relationship with Jesus as Lord and Savior.
I speak not about the worldly false sense of peace, love, and joy that always comes to an end. I speak of an eternal inward peace, love, and joy that only God can give you and I.
If you are still finding an emptiness in your life in any way? Then draw near to God, and find out what I am speaking about! Joy unspeakable the world cannot know, peace beyond the worlds understanding, and true agape love from a loving God and Savior is waiting for all that will draw near with a humble and pure heart desiring to know more. This that we receive this special gift from God who sent us a Savior, who is Christ the Lord!
No, the trials will not stop coming in life. Jesus never promised that. He did say however that He would never leave us or forsake us! We just have to say yes, and ask Him to come into our lives. You will never know until you find out what living a life of having Christ living inside you and me will mean. Be filled with the Spirit of God this day and know, God’s love, peace, and joy God is offering you today!
The worse thing we can do is try to fill up those things missing in our souls with those sinful pleasures of the world that lead to death. That is the easy road to take, but it will always come to a point of vain living. We cannot get inner true peace, love, and joy, through money, sex, drug and alcohol abuse, or people. True inner peace, love, and joy comes from God alone and is the fruit of His Spirit living in all born again believers in Christ!
Possibly you have tried all the rest of these things of the world as I once did in life? I know the answer, and His name is Jesus! Jesus is the key to finding the inner peace, love, and joy that the world can never give you. It was just never meant to.
God did not create us this way. We have an inner longing for finding true peace, love, and joy. God has it all laid out for the taking for those that will receive Him and follow Christ! This year can be the best year of your life, or it can be another year of just getting by or even going off the deep end. I know it took a long time for me to finally make the right choice in 1995 on Resurrection Sunday. I will never be the same, I have found true inner peace, love, and joy that comes from a relationship with my Creator, God, and Savior my Lord Jesus Christ!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.