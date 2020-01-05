ACUÑA, México – La directora del Sistema DIF Acuña, Ninfa Leticia García Copado y el sub director del DIF, Alfredo Martelet García, en representación del Alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez y su esposa Martha Alicia Cisneros Rodríguez, felicitaron el 1 de enero a la mamá acuñense que dio alumbramiento al primer bebé de este 2020.
Se trata de Meliza Cristina Reséndiz Hurtado, quien dio a luz a la bebé que llevará por nombre Karime Nicole, y que nació a las 7:15 en el Hospital General de Sub Zona No. 13 del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, registrando un peso de 3.1 kilogramos.
Además, entregaron un obsequio a la afortunada familia consistente en una canastilla con artículos básicos para la recién nacida.
Acuña officials celebrate first baby of 2020
ACUÑA, Mexico – Acuña DIF System Director Ninfa Leticia García Copado and DIF Deputy Director Alfredo Martelet García, on behalf of Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez and his wife Martha Alicia Cisneros Rodríguez, celebrated on Jan. 1 the arrival of the first baby of 2020 in Acuña.
Acuña resident Meliza Cristina Reséndiz Hurtado gave birth to Karime Nicole, who was born at 7:15 a.m. in the Mexican Institute of Social Security General Sub Zone Hospital No. 13, weighing 3.1 kilograms (6.8 lbs.)
The city officials presented a gift basket to the proud mother and her baby consisting of basic items for the newborn.
