The true story of a Del Rio war hero, as written by California author Dave Gutierrez, is getting closer to the nationwide spotlight as the owner of the film rights to the story, actor Wilmer Valderrama, recently signed a contract with CBS TV Studios.
Valderrama, an actor and producer best known for playing the role of “Fez,” an exchange student in the sitcom comedy That 70s Show, recently signed a contract with CBS that included the true story of Del Rio WWII veteran Ramon Gutierrez.
The first-look deal, in which Valderrama is developing several television projects for CBS, was announced by Deadline Hollywood. One of such projects is Patriots From the Barrio, the true story of Company E 141st Infantry: the only all Mexican-American U.S. Army unit in WWII.
“Currently CBS TV Studios has the film rights to the book. The current plan is to produce a drama series based on the true story,” author Dave Gutierrez said.
“John Covarrubias has been attached as a screenwriter. First step is to write out a pilot episode for the series that CBS TV Studios will use to shop the industry, meanwhile CBS TV Studios will be seeking to finance the project,” Gutierrez said.
Company E, an original Texas National Guard unit, was part of the Texas 36th Infantry Division during WWII. Gutierrez’s book follows the men of Company E from the barrios of Texas to some of the most horrific fighting in Italy during WWII.
The author spent five years of research connecting with several families to be able to tell their story. Relative Ramon Gutierrez, born and raised in the San Felipe Barrio of Del Rio, would become one of the highest decorated WWII veterans from Val Verde County.
Ramon Gutierrez was captured twice by the German Army, he escaped both times making it back across allied lines. He was awarded the Silver Star for actions at Salerno, Italy, and became one of only few Americans to be decorated for valor on the battlefield by the Soviet Union during WWII.
The production is in the preliminary stages, and the cast or director have not yet been announced, Dave Gutierrez said.
“The plan will be to produce the dramatic series based on the true story. My job as a consultant on the film will be to guide the writer/s through the historical data and character background stories,” Gutierrez said.
The author of the book said the production could be a limited series, with a total between 6-10 episodes.
Valderrama originally obtained the film rights to Gutierrez’s book in 2017 and now CBS TV Studios is linked to the TV series.
The author of the book said he wanted to see these heroes get the recognition they deserve, and that was the driving force behind Patriots From the Barrio.
“From the time I was writing the book, my ultimate end game has always been to see Ramon’s true story on film. I have always felt that this story should have been written 50 years ago. I feel extremely blessed that we are now closer to seeing that dream come true not only for my family, but for all the Mexican American families that have had family members serve in the armed forces, Gutierrez said.
“Our stories of valor, sacrifice, and serving this country need to be told on film, it is long overdue,” he said.
