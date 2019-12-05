The Christmas tradition is alive more than ever, and the Del Rio News-Herald is once again honoring loyal readers and customers with the 2019 Countdown to Christmas.
The News-Herald will be accepting names of children ages 1-8 for the 12 days of Christmas Countdown through Friday, at 5 p.m.
All you need to do is fill out the entry form printed in one of our editions with your name, address, phone number, and the child’s name and age. Bring the form to our office at 2205 North Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas, before deadline.
Only one name allowed per entry form, the form needs to be submitted in original newsprint and as printed in our pages, no photocopies will be accepted.
Twelve lucky winners will be drawn on Friday. The winners will be featured in our pages in the countdown. This year the winners will also receive a studio quality 8x10 printed photo of their loved one, which will be a Christmas keepsake for the years to come.
So, hurry up and bring in your entry form before Friday!
Del Rio News-Herald and SNI employees are not eligible to enter the drawing. For more information call our front desk at (830) 775 1551
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.