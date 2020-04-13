Acuña city officials will be restricting international travel on the Del Rio-Acuña international bridge, following recommendations by Mexico’s federal government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Tuesday.
Municipal President Roberto de los Santos Vázquez announced in a release that following federal guidelines implemented on March 30, a public health emergency has been declared due to the SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) virus.
Section 3 of the document, the release states, encourages everyone living in Mexico who are not essential workers, including people arriving from abroad, to comply by sheltering-in-place starting on March 30 and until April 30.
The document defines sheltering in place as the voluntary restriction of movement, staying at home for as long as possible.
The release states that following the aforementioned guidelines travelers coming into Acuña via the international bridge must show an identification with a local Acuña address, or to prove dual citizenship by producing an identification issued by the National Electoral Institute.
International travelers should also produce a letter issued by the employer justifying their activity as an essential worker, while the international travel should be limited to the essential worker and only one other person.
Those crossing the international bridge should wear a face mask, and will be subject to health screenings, De los Santos announced.
