Val Verde Regional Medical Center alerts Del Rioans of high temperatures of 104-108 degrees Fahrenheit paired with elevated humidity within and areas along east of Interstate 35 and Del Rio areas on Tuesday afternoon. Citizens were advised to take precautions when outdoors such as wearing loose clothing and drinking water.
Del Rio’s summer temperatures continue breaking record highs, as Saturday’s high broke a four-year mark and more high temperature is projected for the next two weeks, a local meteorologist said.
The National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio stated Del Rio recorded a temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit on July 4, which beat out a previous high temperature of 105 degrees Fahrenheit recorded in 2016.
