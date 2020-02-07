When we believe in Christ, the veil is taken away from our eyes, that we can see the truth. Jesus Himself removed the veil between God and mankind when He died upon the cross! He gave mankind access back into His Presence in the Holy of Holies. Before the death and resurrection of Jesus, only the High Priest of Israel was able to go into the Holy of Holies with much blood of the sacrificial animals, but only once a year.
Jesus became our High Priest for eternity, who entered into the Holy of Holies, when He rose from the grave and ascended to the Father. No longer would there be a need for any more sacrifices of animals, for Christ is our always sacrificial Lamb, the sinless Lamb of God, slain for the sins of the whole world. He by His shed blood, gave us the entrance into God’s Presence for all that will receive Him, as born again believers who have Christ dwelling inside of us.
As High Priest, Jesus offered up Himself, as our replacement, as the propitiation for our sins. This, that we would not have to die with our sins, and stand before God unclean. He now is our Mediator of the New Covenant, always making intercession for us, as the High Priest of our Confession.
We now have access into the Presence of God, by the blood of Jesus, as kings and priests in His kingdom. We no longer need any earthly priest to go into the Holy of Holies for us. We offer up spiritual sacrifices of praise and adoration unto God, and prayers as sweet incense before the Lord. Now these have become acceptable by the righteousness of God He gives us by faith, and by the blood of Jesus covering our sins.
That veil, taken from our eyes, allows us to understand God in greater ways when we seek Him. We are able to comprehend His Word much more so, as well as discern His voice, so that we follow no other.
Our hearts are prepared daily by calling upon the Lord with a humble and pure heart desiring to fellowship with God our Creator. Access is granted always for those in Christ with a heart that is pure! Jesus gladly accepts our sins we still commit before Him in our flesh, by us placing them on His head! This happens whenever we confess our sins before the Father, with true sorrow, and a desire to change!
We confess those sins most on our hearts, and as the Spirit of God lovingly convicts us to do! We accept His grace to cover the unknown sins, as well as those we have not been able to confess. Many religions still require works to one day get to paradise in heaven to be with God. Jesus said, It is finished, meaning the work at the cross that He accomplished was all that will ever be needed when we belong to Him. In other words, Jesus fulfilled all righteous requirements of the law.
Now in the New Covenant of the New Testament in the Bible, we are no longer working, but it is Christ now working in and through us, by the indwelling of the Holy Spirit! We who love God now submit to God to do that work in us. We then work because we love Him and are saved, we do not work to be saved! It is so important to understand this or you will get into self works of the law and the flesh!
We are saved by grace by faith, not be works that we should boast. It is a free gift from God! However, this grace was given unto us at the greatest of costs. God came down to earth in the form of the Man, Christ Jesus! He suffered a horrible death when He died on the cross!
Jesus died, so that we could be with Him forever, and we would not have to suffer separation from Him for eternity, nor suffer the second death! Without the blood of Jesus covering their sins, these will all suffer the second death spoken of in the scriptures, when they are cast into the Lake of Fire and Brimstone! The fiery pit prepared for the devil and his angels, not for mankind.
God does not cause anyone to go to hell, nor does He want anyone to go there! Mankind has the tree choice of going to hell or for that matter, to spend eternity with God in heaven! God made the way, we have to choose daily who we will serve! We all must endure by faith until the end, that we be saved by finishing the race we have began to run in Him! The good news is that Christ our Lord promises to all that love and follow Him that He that began a good work in us is able to complete it, until the day we all stand before Him!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
