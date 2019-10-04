Their training foundations, the place where they learned to fly and the evolution of it, all seen from a different perspective 50 years later, that’s what the members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 70-01 found at Laughlin Air Force Base Friday, during a visit to celebrate their 50th graduation anniversary.
The class held its reunion last week in San Antonio, at the Drury Inn Hotel and on Friday got on the bus and came down to Del Rio, class member Richard Booker said.
“They gave us a tour of the base, we saw the T6-A Texan II,” Booker said about the most recent pilot training program.
During their last visit, in 1999, when they were celebrating their 30th graduation anniversary, they were introduced to the then-latest training program, the T-1 Jayhawk.
“We had the T-37s and T-38s airplanes, now we were able to see the new training in the T-1, since May they have virtual reality,” Booker said.
Booker also said student pilots now have more practice, and can rely on simulators to train.
“We had more flight hours,” he said.
The 70-01 Class started training on Aug. 12, 1968, and graduated on Aug. 15, 1969.
The pilots, most of whom went to Vietnam after graduation, had a chance to look at the modifications made to the programs they learned on.
“In the simulators they have the modifications to the T-38, the new ones are quite open sort of like a visual display, the instrumentation is different and they no longer have the same cockpit,” Booker said.
The pilot said when they were in training they had to start on the T-41 program, which is a Cessna aircraft, for six weeks; then the student pilots would move on to the T-37 program, which is a side-by-side aircraft, for about four months.
“And then the last six months we had to train in the T-38, and that was for all the pilots,” he said.
“Now they have the programs separated, they have the multi-engine and the T-38,” he said.
Booker said they had a great time coming back to Laughlin, and despite losing some of the class members they still had a great turnout.
“We had about 60 pilots in our class, and we had 37 registered for the reunion, we lost six or seven, so that was a good turnout” he said.
Booker said the pilots are already gearing up for the next class reunion, which will be in 2022, at the Air Force Museum, in Dayton, Ohio.
