A Del Rio man was recently sentenced to 12 months in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, after pleading guilty to the offense of theft, a state jail felony.
Emilio Villarreal, 38, sentenced in the 63rd Judicial District Court presided by Judge Robert E. Cadena, was at the time of his arrest a resident of the 200 block of West Eighth Street, his arrest report shows.
Villarreal pleaded guilty to the offense of theft under $2,500 enhanced with two prior theft convictions, according to court documents.
The offense, according to the case report, was committed on July 27, 2018.
The report notes that on that date, Del Rio Police Department Officer James Biscaino responded to Sutherland’s, 2401, Veterans Blvd., in reference to a theft that had occurred. Biscaino arrived and met with an employee identified as Jasmine Esparza. Esparza told Biscaino she observed a man walk out of the store towards a gold Chevrolet Impala.
Esparza, according to the report, observed the man take items out from under his shirt and throw them in the vehicle before leaving the area.
Esparza noted the vehicle’s license plates, then notified management and reviewed the surveillance footage, the report states.
Esparza told Biscaino she observed the man put items under his shirt after watching the surveillance footage. Biscaino also observed the surveillance footage and stated he saw the man opening an 18V two-battery pack and place the batteries underneath his shirt, the report states.
The man, according to the case file, is also observed taking a belt from a utility belt combo.
The packages in which the items were, were found in the area of the store where Villarreal had stolen the items from, the report states.
The items were a Milwaukee Red Lithium M18 two-battery pack, with a value of $129.99, and a framer’s bag, with a value of $27.99, the total amount of the stolen items was listed at $157.98.
In a description of the surveillance footage, Detective Jesus E. Galindo stated Villarreal is shown appearing in the tool area at about 1:41 p.m., at the end of the aisle looking at various tools that are on a shelf against the wall.
At 1:45 p.m., Villarreal grabs a pack of batteries that are on top of an aisle display, he placed the batteries back on the top shelf and continues looking at tools at the end of an end cap display. Villarreal then steps out of the cameras view momentarily, Galindo stated in his report.
Villarreal returns and continues looking at items on a shelf against a wall and then gets the battery pack from the top of the shelf and places them on the bottom of the shelf, he continues looking at items on the shelf for several minutes until he attempts to put the entire package of batteries inside the front of his pants, the officer wrote.
He is unsuccessful in getting the entire package into the front of his pants, then grabs the belt combo from the end cap display and has the batteries in his hand as well. Villarreal walks away with a framer’s bag and belt and goes out of camera view once more but does not leave the store, the report states.
Villarreal returns a short time later and then is seen stuffing a battery into the front of his pants; he then picks up the packaging from the battery pack and the surveillance footage shows a battery is missing from the two-pack, Villarreal then exits the store at about 2:03 p.m. the officer wrote in his report.
The surveillance then shows employee Jasmine Esparza a short time later checking the end cap display and discovering the framer’s bag without the belt and the missing battery from the battery pack. It’s unclear in the video when the belt was taken during this incident, the officer wrote.
According to the case report, Villarreal had three previous convictions of theft, enhancing the current charge to a state jail felony.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd Judicial District Attorney Michale Bagley and by First Assistant District Attorney Roland Andrade.
“The office of the district attorney feels the sentencing in this case is fair, and will help to fight theft against businesses and individuals as well, we cannot tolerate this type of
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.