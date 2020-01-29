A Val Verde County Jail/GEO correctional facility inmate was recently sentenced to five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, in connection with a 2018 Christmas Eve riot at the jail, prosecutors announced.
Jose Manuel Ibarra, 39, was sentenced in the 83rd Judicial District Court, presided by Judge Robert E. Cadena, court documents show. Ibarra is one of 11 inmates connected to the incident, with several of them having been previously sentenced.
The case has been under investigation by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office and prosecution by the 63rd Judicial District Attorney.
Ibarra pleaded guilty to the offense of riot, a first degree felony. He was sentenced in December, court documents recently released show.
Ibarra’s plea follows last year’s sentencing of Daniel Trevino, 33; Jose Nicolas Falcon, 23; and Vicente Solis-Rodriguez, 29, all three of whom pleaded guilty to the offenses of assault of a public servant and rioting, court documents show.
Falcon was sentenced to nine years, Solis-Rodriguez received five years prison time, and Trevino was sentenced to eight years in a state penitentiary, court documents show.
All convictions stem from an incident occurring at the GEO correctional facility on Dec. 24, 2018.
On that date, an unknown actor(s) wearing a hoodie and driving a gray pickup truck threw illegal contraband over the fence and onto the facility grounds, just outside an area known as Housing 6 AB, court records show.
Responding correction officers made their way to state housing where the contraband was thrown, and saw inmates breaking through the jail window with a stick and a hook to reach for the contraband, the case report states.
According to the corrections officers who were outside, they observed an inmate known as Trevino using a black stick with a hook at the end retrieving the contraband, the report states.
Correction officers had to use tear gas and segregate the inmates in state housing in order to secure the contraband. Video of the incident clearly shows Trevino, Castaneda, Falcon, Ibarra and others in formation to prevent corrections officers from going to the windows, the report states.
Officers recovered a broken cell phone and cigarettes, the case report states.
Correction officers also recovered a clear plastic baggy of white pills and various other items of contraband, the report states.
Following interviews and review of evidence including surveillance video footage by Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Gabriel Soriano and by Deputy Bryan Veliz, the case was forwarded to the district attorney for review.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd Judicial District Attorney Michael Bagley.
“The district attorney’s office is pleased with the plea and sentence on the case for Jose Manuel Ibarra. I believe that his sentence was fair and accurate based upon his role in the incident, his criminal record and his acceptance of responsibility,” Bagley said.
“We will not tolerate this type of behavior or actions within our local county jail whereby our correctional officers, deputy sheriffs, and other personnel are placed at risk. I thank everyone involved in the investigation, arrest and prosecution of this case,” Bagley said.
