Constitutional amendments

The Texas constitutional amendment election’s propositions were approved by voters statewide with only one exception, according to unofficial results posted Wednesday.

Texas voters voted “for” the vast majority of the propositions, and only rejected Prop. 1, which would allow certain municipal court judges to serve multiple municipalities at the same time.

The propositions approved will allow the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds to fund water and wastewater infrastructure projects in certain areas, will allow the legislature to create temporary property tax exemptions for people with property damage in disaster areas, and will make it more difficult for future lawmakers to enact a personal income tax, amongst other changes proposed to the Texas Constitution.

Results in Val Verde County mirrored those of statewide voters in the constitutional amendment election.

In Val Verde County out of 27,732 registered voters 3,058 ballots, representing an 11 percent of the total. were cast.

Val Verde County

Constitutional Amendment/Proposition Special Election

Total ballots cast: 3,058

Total registered voters: 27,732

Proposition 1

For 660

Against 2,321

Proposition 2

For 1,926

Against 992

Proposition 3

For 2,518

Against 419

Proposition 4

For 2,337

Against 625

Proposition 5

For 2,561

Against 387

Proposition 6

For 2,217

Against 725

Proposition 7

For 2,197

Against 747

Proposition 8

For 2,470

Against 490

Proposition 9

For 1,489

Against 1,370

Proposition 10

For 2,730

Against 226

