The Texas constitutional amendment election’s propositions were approved by voters statewide with only one exception, according to unofficial results posted Wednesday.
Texas voters voted “for” the vast majority of the propositions, and only rejected Prop. 1, which would allow certain municipal court judges to serve multiple municipalities at the same time.
The propositions approved will allow the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds to fund water and wastewater infrastructure projects in certain areas, will allow the legislature to create temporary property tax exemptions for people with property damage in disaster areas, and will make it more difficult for future lawmakers to enact a personal income tax, amongst other changes proposed to the Texas Constitution.
Results in Val Verde County mirrored those of statewide voters in the constitutional amendment election.
In Val Verde County out of 27,732 registered voters 3,058 ballots, representing an 11 percent of the total. were cast.
Val Verde County
Constitutional Amendment/Proposition Special Election
Total ballots cast: 3,058
Total registered voters: 27,732
Proposition 1
For 660
Against 2,321
Proposition 2
For 1,926
Against 992
Proposition 3
For 2,518
Against 419
Proposition 4
For 2,337
Against 625
Proposition 5
For 2,561
Against 387
Proposition 6
For 2,217
Against 725
Proposition 7
For 2,197
Against 747
Proposition 8
For 2,470
Against 490
Proposition 9
For 1,489
Against 1,370
Proposition 10
For 2,730
Against 226
