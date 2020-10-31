Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Health Authority Dr. J.J. Gutierrez on Tuesday warned the area may be at the start of another surge in COVID-19 cases.
Gutierrez provided an update on the local COVID-19 situation to city council members during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
“As I’m sure people have already realized, our numbers are coming up. We’re definitely seeing an uptick in our positives,” Gutierrez told the council.
“We are seeing a rise in our cases, with 54 new cases just in the last 24 hours, which is quite dramatic compared to what we were seeing two, three, four weeks ago,” the doctor added.
He said there have been a number of additional admissions of COVID-19 patients to Val Verde Regional Medical Center, noting he was joining the meeting from the hospital, where he was seeing some of those patients.
Gutierrez said there is also an increase in the number of cases from the local public school district.
He said Del Rio is definitely not unique in seeing a rise in the number of positive COVID cases.
“We’re really just a microcosm of what’s going on elsewhere. El Paso is being hit hard. Lubbock is being hit hard. Other parts of the country are being hit hard. What we saw in Europe, and eventually, whatever hits Europe is going to hit the U.S., so I’m sure people know Europe was getting hit hard again a few months ago, and now, just like clockwork, it’s hitting the U.S.,” Gutierrez said.
He said the concern is again about what will happen if the rise in the number of positive cases continues.
“We are clearly seeing an uptick in our numbers, which is a little disheartening and worrisome,” Gutierrez said.
He said he believes Del Rioans “got comfortable” after the COVID-19 crisis of the mid-summer.
“We said, ‘Wow, we just got past one of the darkest moments in Del Rio, where we made headlines around the country for the wrong reasons, and we weathered that storm in the summertime. The question then was could we potentially get a surge, and we may be in the infancy of another surge,” Gutierrez said.
“Time will tell on that, but the fear is that this is the tip of the iceberg of another surge and of course, the good thing is that we have the task force now, boots on the ground ready to rock’n’roll,” he added.
Following Gutierrez’s presentation, Del Rio Emergency Management Coordinator John Sheedy went into the actual numbers, saying there have been 1,039 new tests since his update to the council two weeks ago.
“We had 229 new cases since Oct. 13. We’ve had 142 new recovered, seven new deaths and 82 new active cases,” Sheedy told the council.
The chart shared by Sheedy also showed 13 persons hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday, four at the local hospital and nine out of the county.
