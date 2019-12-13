‘Tis the season to give and receive and, hopefully, spend time with your family.
While we are bombarded daily with messages about what to spend our hard-earned money on when it comes to Christmas gifts, the reality is that now, more than ever, we should look at the gift of being able to be surrounded by friends and family. That’s not to say a new phone or toy or socks and underwear (an underrated gift when you become an adult, trust me on this) aren’t appreciated, but nothing beats being able to sit around and reminisce about Christmas’ passed and what life was like when we weren’t judged on the size and cost of our gifts.
One of the best things about Christmas used to be the Sears Wish Book.
When I was a kid, Christmas was all about the Sears Wish Book, a special catalog the store put out each year filled with all the stuff a kid should and would want. It also featured regular items adults would want, but did you really look at that stuff as a kid? Heck no! I didn’t want or need a rock tumbler, but there it was in full color and demanded my attention for a brief moment before I went looking for GI Joes and Transformers.
I would spend hours circling or putting little marks next to the things I wanted. Money didn’t mean a thing to me because it wasn’t my money. However, in the back of my mind I knew I wasn’t going to get a tenth of the things I wanted because my parents were smart and had already done their Christmas shopping. I think they saw the book, saw what I marked and figured if they hit the mark on some of them then I would be a happy kid come Christmas day.
And they’d be right.
I don’t remember all the gifts I received, but a few do stick out because I knew they weren’t cheap. There was my first bike because it gave me freedom to ride beyond my little neighborhood. It was blue and gold and was eventually stolen. Not every story has a happy ending, folks.
Then there was my first gaming system – the original Nintendo Entertainment System, aka the NES. I was one of the last of my friends to get the system, and I immediately called my other friends to let them know I was finally as cool as them. I played with that NES as much as I could and rented many a game from our local stores, always hoping I could beat the game before the return date and time. Sometimes I was successful and sometimes I wasn’t. The thrill was in the chase itself.
Now I’m happy with any gift I get. If I don’t get a gift, that’s cool, too. I can always buy my own gifts, but I’ll never be able to get back time with my family and friends. Please remember that when you’re feeling “disappointed” in your Christmas haul this year. Laugh about the good times, cry about the emotional times and remember people will survive if you don’t get them the gift they’ve been bugging you about all year.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
