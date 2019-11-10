I am utterly fascinated by lists. Pick a topic, rank it from 1-10 or whatever, and I’m hooked.
Lists are educational, certainly, but they also serve the purpose of confirming our most deeply held convictions and prejudices. In that sense, lists are a little like reading political polls and election returns, only with less heartache.
Just this week, the SafeWise home security company came out with a list of the top 50 safest cities in Texas, and lo and behold, Del Rio was listed at No. 26, ahead of Fredericksburg (28) but just behind Pearsall (21). Number one on the list was the tiny town of Kermit, out in far West Texas where nothing much happens, good bad or indifferent.
Number 49 went to Mission, another border town much like Del Rio. It’s comforting to know the narco-violence from Mexico has not inundated all of the frontier cities.
A list of the safest Texas cities naturally prompts the question “Which are the most dangerous.” That’s not an easy question to answer because different lists have different criteria, but regardless, Beaumont/Port Arthur, Lubbock and Texarkana always seem to float to the top of the list. (I’m not so sure about the Texarkana ranking, because one list cites its proximity to Mexico as a reason for its high crime rate. Hmmph.)
In my search for lists of all kinds, I was astonished to see a listing of the worst motels and hotels in the country. I would have guessed it would be easier to reorganize the country’s health care system than to list and prioritize the crappy motels – just from the sheer number of them. But there it was, with photos and guest comments to back it up. Spoiler alert - Unless you have an abiding interest in cockroaches, you would be well advised to wait until after breakfast before reviewing the photos accompanying this list.
And when it comes to the worst places to live – and also the cheapest places to live – in the United States, you have to go pretty far down the list to get out of the Rust Belt of the Northeast and upper Midwest, and get down to Texas. Here again, Beaumont / Port Arthur do the honors or dishonors, depending on your viewpoint.
I am always fascinated by the restaurant lists – both good and bad – just to see if my experiences are confirmed.
I won’t get into the list of the worst restaurants in Texas. It’s too subjective and too long to be of value, in my opinion. Suffice it to say we Texans routinely scarf down some pretty vile food, and seem to come back for more.
But I liked the Texas Observer’s list of Essential Texas Restaurants. The Observer lists 30 restaurants that Texans shouldn’t quit this world without visiting, but I’ll just cite the top entry for each of the state’s five regions.
The Gulf Coast region (which includes Houston, for some reason) – Gaido’s seafood restaurant in Galveston. Try their bisque.
Prairie and Lakes region – Babes Chicken Dinner House in Roanoke. Crispy is king.
Hill Country – Blue Bonnet Café in Marble Falls. Breakfast served all day.
South Texas – Biga on the Banks. Mexican cuisine on the San Antonio’s Riverwalk, natch.
Panhandle – Big Texas Steak Ranch in Amarillo. Medium rare, with a side of fries and Tums.
Babes in Roanoke also won the Texas Country Reporter TV viewer survey for best fried chicken in the state, but what stood out in that list was the number two spot, won by Chicken Earl’s, a trailer operation in the minuscule hamlet of Leakey (pronounced Lakey - population up to 595 at times.)
There can be no doubt Earl fries up some fabulous chicken using his mom’s recipe and her brown paper bag coating method, but he is also noteworthy for his operating hours. He’s open every day of the week except Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and then only from 10 a.m. until that day’s chicken supply runs out. That usually happens around 2 p.m. Then Earl shuts up shop and goes home.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Nov. 10 - USMC Day (Semper Fi); 12th - Chicken Soup For The Soul Day; 15th - Clean Your Refrigerator Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
