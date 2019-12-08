Former Miss Del Rio Teen Samantha Catherine Keaton continues sharing a message of kindness, and she excelled during the Miss Texas Teen USA 2020 pageant.
Keaton won the 2015-2016 Miss Val Verde Teen title, and the 2016-2017 Miss Del Rio Teen. Recently, Keaton placed as the first runner up in the Miss Texas Teen USA 2020 pageant.
Keaton competed in the pageant as 2019-2020 Miss Austin Texas Teen USA. “Throughout the whole weekend and my journey, I gave my fate to God and trusted his plan,” Keaton said.
Keaton attended a variety of community events and promoted her passion of helping others find the “version of glamour within themselves,” while she lived in Del Rio, International Good Neighbor Council Del Rio Chapter President Elsa Reyes said.
After her term, she contributed to the Miss Del Rio pageant by serving as a mentor, coach and choreographer for the 2018-2019 pageant.
Keaton’s strong will and wisdom beyond her years helped her stand out as a contestant, according to Reyes. “She approaches any goals she sets for herself in full force,” Reyes said.
“Her first runner up win at Texas Teen 2020 is an example of when you work really hard at your goals, anything is possible,” Reyes said.
This was not Keaton’s first time participating and placing. Keaton first competed in the Texas Teen 2017 pageant in November 2016, and placed in the top 15, Reyes said.
Keaton won the teen title in October 2016 and normally the outgoing queen represents the city of Del Rio at the state level. “She was unable to and Samantha approached us about going that year,” Reyes said.
Keaton’s participation in the 2017 pageant was meant to prepare her for her appearance in the 2018 pageant, according to Reyes.
The IGNC Del Rio Chapter Miss Del Rio has a contract with Laredo Pageant Productions, who serve as official recruiter for the Miss Texas and Miss Texas Teen USA pageants.
Saul Gonzalez and Roel Gonzalez, with Laredo Pageant Productions, prepare Miss Del Rio and Miss Del Rio Teen for state level pageants, Reyes said.
“I think it is great that our Miss Del Rio pageant has this relationship with Laredo Pageant Productions, that may make the difference one day to bring back the title of Miss Texas Teen USA to Del Rio,” Reyes said.
Keaton has a passion for pageantry, according to Reyes. Reyes hopes to see Keaton walk on the stage again, as Keaton just aged out of the teen division by turning 18.
Keaton will take some time to reflect on the beautiful memories she gained these past five years. She is currently studying to become a reconstructive plastic surgeon.
“I will never say never, but only time will tell if I will ever be back on the Miss Texas USA stage,” Keaton said.
“I think she has to continue her education and move forward with focusing on Glam by Sam, and to come back in a few years to the Miss Texas USA stage, where I know she will leave her mark,” Reyes said.
People will see contestants that have graduated from college and are in their professional careers at the Miss Texas USA pageant. “Sam has time to get ready – she can only go up from where she is now,” Reyes said.
Glam by Sam is Keaton’s way of giving back, helping others feel comfortable without judgement on their outer appearances. She started it in 2016 and is the owner and founder of the program.
“Glam by Sam is my way of encouraging that message now and helping others become the best version of themselves,” Keaton said.
