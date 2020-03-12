Despite its current abundance in the region, water is becoming one of the most precious commodities in Del Rio, as larger cities nearby have been eyeing local natural resources as a way to supply their ever-increasing demand.
Del Rio and much of Val Verde County rely on the San Felipe Springs for their water supply, and properties not directly depending upon the spring system are still part of the Edwards Plateau Aquifer.
In a nutshell, whether your water comes from a spring, Amistad Lake or the Rio Grande River, a water well or any other ground or surface water source, it is all connected. Therefore, anything happening to our water, whether it is down the stream or up, it will somehow reflect in the quality of life of people living in this area.
The News-Herald has reported in the past pertaining water issues and water rights, a subject matter that has proven to be extremely controversial, with one side focusing on the preservation of natural resources while the other one strongly advocates for private property rights.
Due to the uttermost importance of water and water issues, the News-Herald questioned both City of Del Rio and Val Verde County elected officials their stance on the creation of a groundwater conservation district.
City and county elected officials were given three weeks to reply to our request for comment.
The results of such inquiry were published Sunday in the News-Herald, but basically, two city council members were in favor of the creation of a groundwater conservation district, three members would be in favor under the right circumstances, and two did not reply to our request for comment.
In the Val Verde County Commissioners Court, one member of the court was in favor of the district, while the other four were undecided, with most of them agreeing that some kind of water management is needed.
In Texas, groundwater conservation districts are required to develop and implement a management plan for the effective management of their groundwater resources. They fall under the umbrella of the Texas Water Development Board.
The board is tasked with the approval of groundwater management plans, and also provides assistance in the development of such plans, from education to technical assistance with water-planning data.
Last year, a state representative unsuccessfully tried to pass legislation both for the creation of a groundwater conservation district, and for the management of water in Val Verde County.
The groundwater district bill died in the Natural Resources Committee, while the water management bill cleared the House but died in the Texas Senate.
On the same token, a private company pitched a project last year to the Edwards Aquifer Authority board of directors. The company’s project was to pump water from the Val Verde County area to the Medina and Bexar counties area.
The common denominator in these two projects is that neither the state representative nor the company trying to move water to the San Antonio area, informed county nor city officials of their intentions to make certain changes that would, in one way or the other, impact the water supply in the region.
Next year, which happens to be a year when the Texas Legislature will be again going into session, a new state representative will be taking office since the current one, Poncho Nevárez, a Democrat from Eagle Pass, is not running for re-election.
After the March 3 primaries, there are currently two candidates who will be facing off in the November constitutional election, they are Ruben Falcon, a Republican from Fort Stockton, a businessman who has served as mayor and councilman, and the Democratic nominee Eddie Morales, a businessman and attorney from Eagle Pass.
Whomever gets elected, will be having to work with county and city officials to pass any management or groundwater conservation district bills, and in order to gain public support their efforts need to be crystal clear, as clear as the water they’ll be legislating on.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995.
He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
