It’s finally over, but it will never end. Schiff was fishing in the Dead Sea for impeachment. He tried every known bait, every devious trick of mafia fishing, and only caught himself in the end.
America waited with bated breath for the biggest fish of all, Ambassador Sondland. For months the media told us he was Trump’s best buddy. Now he can’t win.
The Democrats are protesting outside his hotels calling him a traitor or worse, preventing entry of paying customers with more rights than the law, either seeking tranquility or agreeing with the rioters.
He made a big mistake, supporting Trump, and all this make America great again with jobs and trade deals with China preventing the theft of America’s ingenuity to become the world’s dominant power, using leftist greedy stupidity for transitory opulence, even as it enslaved us.
He testified that the State Department blocked him from his own files to jog his memory. The Democrats immediately called it chargeable obstruction of justice.
It was soon manifest that he was never Trump’s best Buddy. He testified there was a (quid pro quo he surmised from conversations with Giuliani) but said Trump told him he wanted nothing from Ukrainian’s president Zelensky other than a corrupt free government.
He claimed a conversation with the Vice President Mike Pence that Pence said never happened.
There was talk of a plot requiring Ukraine’s President Zelensky make a public statement of a Ukrainian investigation into Hunter Biden’s millions from corrupt Burisma Oil Company, prior to releasing promised aid, which Ukraine wasn’t aware was on hold. Incidentally, it appears Hunter Biden’s millions were laundered through three foreign banks before reaching him, just like all honest people are paid?
At the end of Sondland’s opening statement, Schiff quickly gaveled the hearing down, rushed outside to a waiting media gaggle, and breathlessly announced we got him. CNN, MSNBC, the mainstream media celebrated with bombshells of victory for the 99th time, but it was only a rotten fish alarm.
I am told the four steely eyed lawyers sitting behind Sondland were mega, special interest, controlling Democrat donors, responsible for Sondland’s opening guilty statement. It all fell apart when the Republicans finally had a chance to question him. Rather than proof of guilt beyond doubt, it turned into hearsay, presumptions, perceptions, and it could have been’s, with his only conversation with Trump a firm I want nothing from Ukraine other than honest government.
I watched most all the exhausting, contrived hearings. This is the saddest, most dangerous times in our history. It was a show me the man, and I will find the crime Soviet Union mafia trial, with two deeply entrenched sides. It was a show trial with Schiff first interviewing the witness in secret, then choosing what he considered the most effective for public testimony. America has never before seen a trial without due process for the accused Soviet style, but that’s exactly what this was with a cheer leading media gleefully disseminating whatever propaganda needed. It failed! There were no fish in the Dead Sea.
In my younger years I assumed management of many faltering businesses, with a duty to make them productive winners, wanting to love all of them as family. I saw the ghost of old employees I sadly had to dismiss, simply because they were so much smarter than me testifying against Trump.
The smugness, the omnificence, the dismissive attitudes of I know better than all others, and we are going to keep doing it just as we always have, losing money floating downstream to insolvency. I understand there are 500 or more fewer federal employees in Washington since Trump arrived, and nobody has missed a social security check, and veterans are satisfied with better healthcare.
If it didn’t cost more to fire the bureaucracy than it’s worth, there would be thousands more looking for ample jobs in a booming economy, only held back by a scheming recalcitrant Democrat Congress not working for you, but desperately impeaching Trump, only for the aphrodisiac of power and control. Socialist, Communist? I don’t know, but they are first cousins, neither of which have ever resulted in a benevolent great nation in freedom.
Google rewrites history Soviet style, but 45 of 102 pilgrims died from the harsh lesson of communal socialism in poverty, resentment, and starvation at Plymouth Rock.
The joys of plenty in free market capitalism resulted from its failure, making us the greatest nation in all history. If honest justice prevails, this will be our second greatest Thanksgiving under God over communal socialism.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
