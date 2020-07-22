A Del Rio teen was recently arrested and charged with aggravated assault, following a domestic incident taking place on July 15, at approximately 12:17 p.m., according to police records.
Jourian Grant, 17, was arrested and charged by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to a domestic violence incident, with two counts of aggravated assault of a date, family member or household member with a weapon, a first degree felony.
