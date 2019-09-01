Val Verde County 4-Hers are invited to participate in a new textile project, designing and creating useful crafts from a basket of ordinary, everyday objects.
“This year, 4-H is rolling out an exciting new project. Duds to Dazzle is a hands-on learning experience in conjunction with the 4-H fashion and interior design project, which used to be called clothing and textiles,” Raquel Rodriguez, county extension agent for family, community and health, said.
4-Hers participating in Duds to Dazzle will meet once a month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays. There will be an organizational meeting for anyone interested in Duds to Dazzle from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Dink Wardlaw Ag Complex, 300 E. 17th St.
“During the Duds to Dazzle meeting, 4-H youth will be designing, constructing and presenting an upcycled craft item while demonstrating teamwork, leadership and public speaking,” Rodriguez said.
The coaches for the program will continue focusing on basic sewing skills and preparing youngsters for contests.
She explained the Duds to Dazzle project will allow youngsters to put into practice the skills they learned in the more basic sewing classes.
“The only difference is that basic sewing is an individual-type program for youth, and Duds to Dazzle is a team competition,” Rodriguez said.
In the competition, teams are given a set of materials.
“It’s kind of like a mystery box, with different materials in it, so it will be important for them to know the different types of textiles and how to work with them, what they are used for and how to explain those differences. There are many different components to Duds to Dazzle,” Rodriguez said.
The goal is to assist young people participating in the program to gain an appreciation for recycling and upcycling textiles “so that they do not end up in the waste stream,” she added.
The team decides what to make from the “mystery box” items.
“They might make a water bottle out of a koozie, baskets from jeans, necklaces from t-shirts and ornaments from old sweaters. Students will learn about different fabrics, simple sewing techniques, brainstorming skills and more,” she said.
“The best part is that youth are able to showcase their talent as they compete against other 4-H clubs during district contests in May. We are taking this show on the road as we turn trash into treasure,” Rodriguez said.
For any questions, contact Rodriguez or adult leader Tiffany Zook at 830-774-7591.
