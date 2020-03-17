The world as we know it has changed in the last few weeks, and more and more changes are probably coming.
As the coronavirus changes more and more of our society, the real question is are we doing enough? Are we doing too much? From what I have seen and heard, there doesn’t seem to be a middle ground.
We as a society are either doing too much by closing schools, canceling events and urging people to stay home are we are too late and the world is ending anyway.
I’m not an expert in any way, do I don’t know the answers. And in reality, we may never know. No one will know how many people were saved by closing schools and shuttering community events. But I feel confident is saying it will be some. Personally, I will continue to come to work as long as I feel healthy, and after talking to them, I feel confident most of our team here will. Our goal is to provide accurate, timely news during this time of crisis, and we have to be here to do that.
But I will avoid large, public gatherings. I will keep my children at home, and I will practice social distancing. To be honest, I could probably get coronavirus and survive it just fine. But my parents might not if I pass it on to them. So, I will change my behavior with them in mind — even if they won’t.
I talked to my mom this afternoon right after she got back to the gym. My mom is a nurse practitioner, so she understands the medical field and she understands what getting sick could do to her. Yet, she and my dad have chosen not to change their lives. That is their call, even if the choices they make are ones I don’t agree with.
My mom recently beat cancer for the second time, finishing up her treatment right before Christmas. My dad has a history of heart problems and has had several surgeries.
They fit squarely into the type of people most likely to be hurt if they get coronavirus. But my mom said they will not live scared. So, they are going to the gym and going on RV trips and enjoying life.
And all I can do is pray and support them. My parents are both retired military and are the toughest people I know. It doesn’t surprise me that they refuse to live scared.
I’m not scared either. But I am trying to be smart because there are people I love and care about in Del Rio and throughout the country. I want them all to survive, I want them to come out of this pandemic healthy and ready for the next chapter in life.
My family and I won’t live in fear.
We will still go out, we will still do things.
But we will try to find ways to do them that don’t require being around large groups of people.
I believe the experts when they say the best way to handle this crisis is to limit the number of people you come into close contact with. So that’s how I will act for the near future.
How you act and the decisions you make are up to you.
My parents have chosen to live their lives unchanged, and that’s their call. What you choose is your decision.
My hope is we all get through this without any personal tragedies. I Hope one day soon we can all sit together and look back at the pandemic we all survived.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald.
