A Del Rio teen was arrested and charged with the possession of controlled substance after police officers responded to a report of several men trying to break into a woman’s house in the city’s north side, police say.
Christian Gerardo Flores, 19, who has his place of residence listed at the 1500 block of W Dignowity Street, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 2:16 a.m. at the 100 block of Catherine Street, according to the arrest report.
Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the arresting location at 1:54 a.m., where a woman said she could hear several people banging on her windows and doors, according to an incident report.
The woman said several men were trying to get inside her house, the incident report states.
Flores was arrested and during the booking process he was found to be in possession of a baggie containing a controlled substance, the incident report states.
Flores was charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, a state jail felony, the arrest report states.
