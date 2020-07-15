A Del Rio woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and abandoning a child after she was seen by police officers striking a man on a motorcycle with her vehicle. The incident, according to police reports, occurred recently in the city’s north side.
Viviana Zambrano, 19, whose place of residence is listed at the 400 block of Mendez Street, was arrested on July 3, at 3:19 a.m. at the intersection of Garner Drive and Veterans Boulevard.
