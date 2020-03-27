Casa de la Cultura continues to provide activities and entertainment for Del Rioans via social media outlets, in order to brighten people’s days during the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
“We’ve been trying to still be virtually visible. We know it’s a hard time and a lot of people could use a little brightening in their day,” Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De La Paz said.
On Wednesday, Casa published an instructional video for children to make a car wash diorama at home from household items.
Children between the ages of 6-11 can upload an image of their finished craft onto the video’s comment section and have a chance of winning a $20 McDonald’s gift card.
“Some of our instructors and friends of the Casa have been setting up videos for us. We already had an embroidery tutorial last week. I also entertained some of our followers with some music,” De La Paz said.
All videos can be found on the Casa’s Facebook page. According to De La Paz, later this week Del Rioans can look forward to storytelling with Diana Abrego, as well as a classical ballet performance by instructor Lupita Gonzalez.
