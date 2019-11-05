Legacy news reporting died when mainstream media reporters no longer reported what was going-on, but only commented on what a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad President Americans had elected.
Day-in and day-out all that was reported was how much these reporters hated the President and how everything the President said and did was so terrible, horrible, no good and very bad.
At first people would tune-in to the news to see what was going on in the country, but all they got was an earful about how the President was a dictator, misogynist, tyrant, racist, criminal, traitor, and fascist.
Yet what the people saw was that the economy was doing much better than before, with the lowest unemployment figures, with tax cuts they had more money to spend, there were less regulations to strangle entrepreneurs and a booming marketplace was once again thriving, Federal judges and Supreme Court justices were nominated and confirmed who judiciously upheld the Constitution, and government was outlawing the tax-payer funding of the abortion business.
But the mainstream media reporters who lived in their make-believe bubble refused to see what everyone else was seeing; they rejected everything that did not coincide with their leftist narrative. So instead of reporting the facts they instead double-downed more vigorously persisting in proclaiming, the President was a collaborator, spy, xenophobe, bigot, sexist, conspirator, and lawbreaker.
People eventually got sick-and-tired of hearing the same-old-things, over-and-over again from their once trusted sources of news. They overwhelming tuned-out mainstream media and found alternative sources of news on the internet. They saw and heard what was really going on; their eyes once blinded by lies and their minds once filled with propaganda were now opened to the truth.
But the masters of cyberspace would not stand for people to watch and listen to news from sources that were not in keeping with what they thought and with what they said, so they desperately tried censoring everything that was not to their liking.
Don’t let internet news-reporting also die!
