We are so very grateful and humbled by the graciousness of the many friends and neighbors of Susan Ridgway, our mom. The outpouring of love and support is truly a testament of the “can do” spirit of Del Rio and we have felt the love, gratitude and adoration for our mom.
During the period of mom’s recovery, we have been blessed with meals, fundraisers, visits and care for her.
There is a genuine LOVE for mom that is very real and present. We especially want to recognize Dee Money, Pat Satterfield, Ronda Hargrove, Rose Roach, Chelsea Vaughan-Gurley, Chris Caron, Joanne Galindo, Jerry Simpton, Courtney Dennis, Troy McGonagill and the entire crew of the Mesquite Creek Outfitters for going above and beyond.
Thank you Del Rio for your love of the “Del Rio Cake Lady,” Susan Ridgway.
We love y’all and wish you a happy and safe New Year.
