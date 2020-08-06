Local and area law enforcement officers paid homage to U.S. Border Patrol agent Marco A. Gonzales, 49, of Del Rio, who died Wednesday in San Antonio, as his body was taken to a local funeral home Thursday afternoon.
Gonzales, who was a Del Rio Sector, Brackettville Station agent, was escorted by a motorcade of Border Patrol vehicles as the hearse drove into Trinity Mortuary shortly before 3 p.m.
Gonzales was also honored along the way by law enforcement officers in Uvalde, who lined up along the highway while the vehicles were en route to Del Rio.
The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of sheriff’s deputies and Uvalde Police Department officers saluting the hearse as Gonzales passed by.
News 4 San Antonio reported Gonzales lost his battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Last week, the Del Rio Sector also mourned the loss of another one of their own. Agent Agustin Aguilar Jr. of Eagle Pass, died in the line of duty losing his battle with COVID-19 on July 25.
Graveside services for Aguilar were held Saturday in Eagle Pass. Aguilar's death was deemed the first COVID-19-related death of a Border Patrol agent in the Del Rio Sector.
Gonzales’ visitation will be held Tuesday, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Trinity Chapel of Faith, with a Rosary will beginning at 7 p.m.
Gonzales was born on Oct. 19, 1970 in Del Rio, and is survived by his wife of of 30 years, Maria T. Gonzales of Del Rio according to his obituary posted by Trinity.
Other survivors also include his parents Cenaida and Antonio E. Gonzales; children: Mayra Elizabeth Vazquez and husband Edgar Vazquez, Catherine Lizette Ponce and husband Robert Fabian Ponce, and Isabella Gonzales, all of Del Rio; grandchildren: Lysette, Edelina, Kamila, Khloe, and Edgar Antonio.
Preceding him in death was his grandmother, Virginia Nuncio.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish (time pending). Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
