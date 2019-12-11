It’s December again, and for Michael G. and myself, that means getting ready for the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count.
Mike, who is the official compiler for both the Comstock and Del Rio Counts for many years, has posted notice of both counts on the Audubon Society’s web site.
This year, the Comstock Count will be on Sunday, Dec. 22, and the Del Rio Count will be on Monday, Dec. 23.
The mechanics of the counts are simple: Count as many birds as you can within a 15-mile radius circle in the 24-hour period of the count day. For the Comstock Count, the center of the count circle is the visitor center at Seminole Canyon State Park and Historic Site.
In Del Rio, the center of the count circle is the intersection of Highways 90 and 277 just north of the Del Rio city limits.
As in years past, Mike and I are asking Del Rio birders for help in completing the count here. You can help even if you only count the birds in your yard on the 23rd.
If you would like to go out into the field with us, you are welcome to do that as well. If you are interested, please contact me at 830-734-3021 or email me at delriomagnoliafan@gmail.com
For several weeks before the count, I try to get out to several areas throughout the territory Mike and I will be covering on Count Day to see what I can see.
On Sunday, I spent some time along a channel of the San Felipe Creek near the Sonic on the Creek restaurant. As soon as I parked the car in the Sonic parking lot, I saw a Red-shouldered Hawk perched atop one of the utility poles on the creek side of the parking lot.
I wandered down to the creek bank and sat for a while, enjoying the cool, clear morning.
Within 10 minutes, I’d seen all three kingfisher species we have along the creek – Green, Belted and Ringed. I also recorded seven skeins of Black-bellied Whistling Ducks flying overhead, totaling several hundred birds.
Common Yellowthroats, Orange-crowned Warblers, Ruby-crowned Kinglets and Yellow-rumped Warblers foraged along the edges of the carrizo cane hedge, and Great Kiskadees and a Vermilion Flycatcher hunted along the edge of the water.
I also saw a Hermit Thrush, one of our winter birds, come out of the brush on the far side of the creek to drink. I’m always happy to see Hermit Thrushes, as they are notorious for staying deep in the brush.
All-in-all, it was a good morning, and I hope it bodes well for a successful count.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
