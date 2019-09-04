ASSAULT
Jessie Santos Garcia, 38, a resident of the 100 block of Caballo Drive, was arrested on Aug. 14 at 8:01 p.m. following the report of an incident occurring at the 100 block of Fletcher Drive, police say.
Garcia, according to an incident report, was arrested after a man and a woman reported being assaulted. Garcia was charged with two counts of assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Hale, a 40-year-old resident of the 100 block of Kings Way, was arrested on Aug. 15, at 11:55 p.m. and charged with assault of a family or household member, a third degree felony, police say.
Hale was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a call from a witness stating a friend was possibly being assaulted and impeding breathing, an incident report states.
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with the possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces on the city’s north side. Sebastian Longoria, whose place of residence is listed at the 300 block of Long Drive, was arrested on Aug. 18, at 2:39 a.m., police say.
Longoria, according to a Del Rio Police Department incident report, was arrested following a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Silverado. He was a passenger of the vehicle and was found to be in possession of marijuana, the report states.
RESISTING AND EVADING ARREST
Juan Eduardo Nanez, a 58-year-old resident of the 100 block of Michelle Drive, was arrested on Aug. 19 at his home, and charged with resisting arrest search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor, and evading arrest or detention, also a Class A misdemeanor, police say.
According to a Del Rio Police Department incident report Nanez was arrested following a traffic stop on the 100 block of Michelle Drive.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Ivan Alejandro Gaytan, 26, a resident of the 600 block of East Viesca Street, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 4:35 p.m. and charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams, police say.
Gaytan was arrested at the 200 block of East Bowie Street, after a Del Rio Police Department officer observed a traffic violation on the 700 block of Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard, an incident report states.
The officer initiated the traffic stop and advised the driver of the violation, the report states.
A consented search was conducted and the officer located a white powdery substance inside the vehicle, the report states.
Gaytan was arrested when the substance field-tested positive for narcotics, the report states. Gaytan was transported to the police station for processing, according to the report.
VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER
Roger Eugene Debisnki, 50, was arrested on Aug. 14, at 12 p.m. and charged with the violation of a bond or protective order, a Class A misdemeanor, police say.
Debinski was arrested at the 700 block of West Garza Street after an emergency protective order was issued following an incident occurring on Aug. 12, a Del Rio Police Department incident report states.
TRESPASS
A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, after an incident occurring on Aug. 22, at the local Walmart store, police say.
Cesar Hernandez, 28, who has two places of residence listed at the 3400 block of East U.S. Highway 90 and at the 900 block of Rio Grande Street, both in Del Rio, was arrested at 4:40 p.m., a Del Rio Police Department arrest report shows.
On that date, police officers responded to the Walmart store in reference to a possible shoplifter, an incident report states.
Officers made contact with Loss Prevention associates, who stated that a man was still inside the store and had an active criminal trespass warning, the report states.
The officers confirmed the warning, approached the man to place him under arrest and as they did the man became combative towards the officers and a struggle ensued, the report states.
Officers were able to gain control of the man and put him in handcuffs, the man was transported to the Del Rio Police Department for processing where he continued to resist before being placed in a cell, the report states.
Hernandez was charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.