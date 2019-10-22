Early voting for Texas voters in the Nov. 5 election began Monday. Voters in Val Verde County and the rest of the state will cast “for” or “against” ballots on 10 proposed constitutional amendments and “for” or “against” in the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District bond election. Early voting will take place through Nov. 1
The Texas Constitution is the state’s basic governing document, describing the structure and function of the government.
The proposed amendments are as follows:
Proposition No. 1
“The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
Proposition No. 2
“The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
Proposition No. 3
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
Proposition No. 4
“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
Explanation — A ‘’yes’’ vote means amending the constitution to prohibit the Legislature from adopting an income tax. A ‘’no’’ vote means an income tax remains a possibility lawmakers could consider at some future date.
Proposition No. 5
“The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
Proposition No. 6
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
Proposition No. 7
“The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
Proposition No. 8
“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
Proposition No. 9
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valor em taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
Proposition No. 10
“The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Bond Election
“The issuance of $19,000,000 of San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District building bonds for the purposes of constructing, renovating, acquiring, and equipping a new elementary school, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.