A longtime Del Rio Easter tradition may be taking a backseat to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn’t stopping many Del Rioans from celebrating in their own ways.
For years, the city of Del Rio has allowed persons to camp in the parks near San Felipe Creek. It wasn’t an unusual thing to see one campsite after another lined up at popular spots near Hogan, Moore and Lions parks. This year, though, the threat of COVID-19 has forced the city to prohibit camping in parks this weekend as a safety precaution.
Del Rioans are taking the move, which was announced by the city earlier this week, in stride as many of them have planned for a celebration at home with their families.
“We’ll be having a cookout with the family in the backyard while drinking some cold ones,” Arturo Garcia said. “It’s always good to be around family, especially during these times.”
Around the home of Randy Winn, the menu will consist of ham, sweet potatoes and corn on the cob.
Some Del Rioans will have an abbreviated lunch or dinner due to their work schedule. Many of those who responded to this question online work in essential careers such as law enforcement.
Others who will have the weekend off have indicated there will be plenty to do at the house to pass the time.
“Plans include table top games with my wife Erica, playing various video games, writing songs, cooking fancy food and exercise,” Chris Hard said.
Religious services will still take place at some of the local places of worship. Some will be broadcast via the internet while others will feature an amended version of the usual Easter mass, designed to still celebrate the resurrection of Christ but also to adhere to the local mandate regarding gatherings of people in a public place.
“We are doing a parking lot Easter service at our church,” Robert Wade said.
At least one person said that while camping at the city’s parks may be off this year, there’s still a way to get some use out of that equipment.
“Camp at your own backyard! Make it fun!” Rosalinda Flores said.
The backyard campout is the plan for Juan Calderon.
“I want to show the boys some more survival skills, like how to start a fire, and just cook out. We want to spend all day outside, doing things from electronics,” Calderon said. “I’m totally going to embrace the family thing specially because they last couple of days have been really rough.”
Abe and Espi Valadez, who often camped out in San Felipe Lions Park, said they’d celebrate this year at the family property with a barbecue and swimming. “We don’t want to break too much of our traditions,” they said.
For Cindy Jankowski Cardenas, this Easter weekend will be bittersweet as the pandemic has forced the cancellation of a traditional family/neighborhood gathering that had occurred for the past seven decades.
“It started with neighbors, some of which were our relatives. Now it’s attended and planned by their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren,” Cardenas explained. “Friday would be set up. Saturday would be a memory walk, fajita contest, cornhole, kids’ games, photo booth, castle bounce and DJ. Sunday would have a volleyball tournament, kids’ games, loteria, piñatas, egg hunts and end with cascarones. It’s lots of fun.”
When asked if it would return next year, Cardenas didn’t hesitate. “Definitely,” she said.
