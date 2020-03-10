Laughlin Air Force Base is advising community members, area residents and the traveling public of upcoming road closures on U.S. Highway 90 East, slated for Friday and Saturday.
“Community members traveling to the upcoming Fiesta of Flight Air and Space Expo, March 13-14 at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, should be advised of possible changes to traffic patterns on U.S. Highway 90,” the base’s Public Affairs Office announced.
U.S. Highway 90 will be closed for regular inbound and outbound traffic east of Hamilton Lane (GEO correctional facility) and westbound from Brackettville on Friday from 1-3 p.m. and Saturday, from 2:30-6 p.m., the base said.
“Due to FAA regulations and safety measures concerning the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird’s performance, anyone wishing to leave the event between 3:30–4:30 p.m. may experience delays.
“Air show guests are welcome to leave base at any time; however, attendees wishing to return to base via the public entrance from Highway 90 will be unable to do so after 2:30 p.m.
Alternate travel routes will be available during the closures.”
