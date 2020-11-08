City of Acuña and state of Coahuila law enforcement officers stand guard Friday in front of the police station, before the hearse carrying the body of Acuña Police Officer Alexander Gómez Silván, who died in a shootout with members of an organized criminal group.
ACUÑA, Mexico – City of Acuña officials, city police and state police representatives honored the life of a local police officer fallen in the line of duty, with the body of the fallen officer laying in state on Friday.
Those present honored Alexander Gómez Silván, a police officer who died Wednesday in a shootout with an armed group at Colonia Las Aves, where one of the assailants was also killed.
