Multitasking is a myth! It doesn’t work! Seriously, the brain can only concentrate on one cognitive task at a time – really! It is time to embrace this fact and stop the madness.
That was the response I gave to those surprised high school students when they suggested multitasking was a good quality for a nurse.
I heard that word, and I could not resist getting on my soap box.
Kids doing homework effectively with music in their ears while monitoring social media and keeping a video game going is not multitasking. Never mind the absurdity of using phones while driving!
Let’s be clear on the definition of multitasking. According to Kendra Cherry, the Verywell Mind Psychology Expert, “[Multitasking] can mean performing two or more tasks simultaneously, or it can also involve switching back and forth from one thing to another. Multitasking can also involve performing a number of tasks in rapid succession.” (https://www.verywellmind.com/multitasking-2795003)
“People don’t multitask because they’re good at it,” says David Sanbonmatsu, a professor of psychology at the University of Utah.
“They do it because they are distracted. They have trouble inhibiting the impulse to do another activity.” (Quoted in Nancy Shute’s National Public Radio multitasking article at https://www.npr.org/sections/health-
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
